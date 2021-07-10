More Srebrenica genocide victims to be buried in Bosnia

SHAFAQNA- The Mortal remains of 19 victims of the Bosnian genocide were sent on Friday for burial in the village of Potocari on 26th anniversary of 1995 genocide.

Scores of people came out in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the nearby town of Visoko to bid a final farewell to the recently identified victims. Every year on July 11, newly identified victims of the genocide are buried in a memorial cemetery in Potocari in the eastern part of the country. After Sunday’s burials in Potocari, the number of genocide victims laid to rest in the memorial cemetery will rise to 6,671, according to AA.

Missing Persons Institute spokesperson Emza Fazlic said that the youngest victim to be buried this year will be Azmir Osmanovic, who was killed at the age of 16. His remains were found in a mass grave in Poljanci and he was identified in May this year.

“Another minor, Fikret Kiveric, who died at the age of 17, will find his final rest this year. His remains were exhumed in the village of Kamenica in 2008. He was officially identified in 2013. His family found the strength to bury his mortal remains eight years later,” Fazlic said. Fazlic said that after the burials of these teenagers, a total of 435 minors killed in the genocide will have been buried at the Memorial Centre cemetery, Balkan Investigative Reporting Network reported.