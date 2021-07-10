Saudi Arabia: Preparations for Hajj season completed

SHAFAQNA- Before the start of this year’s Hajj season, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah installed about 150 cameras, 50 of which were smart cameras, in different areas to observe the crowd during the rituals and Rami al- Jamarat. The entrances to Mecca were also equipped with surveillance cameras to monitor the violations of health protocols during the presence of pilgrims in the next few days.

Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, a representative of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, said the ministry has a complete network of eye surveillance with 50 smart cameras and another 100 cameras, all based on an analytical system for the safety and health of pilgrims.

Referring to the surveillance cameras at the entrance of Mecca, he said that with the help of these cameras any violation, including not wearing a Protective Face Mask, non-compliance with health protocols, and social distance at the top will be observed. Thermometry will also be performed and if a warning is sent by the cameras, the problem will be solved immediately.

In this regard, 15 municipal employees and workers were assisted in the implementation of projects related to this year’s Hajj, and field expert teams were considered to monitor the immunity of roads, bridges, tunnels and lighting.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English