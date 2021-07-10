Over 400 Palestinians injured by Israeli forces in West Bank

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Israeli forces injured 411 Palestinians during clashes with anti-settlement protesters in the town of Beita and the nearby village of Qusra in the occupied West Bank province of Nablus. According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, 23 Palestinians were shot with live ammunition fired by Israeli forces during clashes on Sobeih Mountain in the town of Beita, and Qusra, south of Nablus, on Friday.

The injured also included 70 Palestinians who were hit by rubber bullets and 260 others who suffered breathing difficulties due to inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli troops during the clashes. Over the past two months, Beita has seen intensified clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting against a settlement outpost that has been recently established on the mountain by settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.

To the east of Nablus, Israeli forces attacked a weekly anti-settlement protest in the village of Beit Dajan on Friday, using live ammunition and sound bombs against the demonstrators. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians, including children, suffered breathing difficulties due to inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops at a weekly anti-settlement rally that was held in the West Bank village of Kafr Qaddum, Press TV reported.

Also on Friday, Israeli forces attacked a protest condemning Israel’s settlement expansion policy and Israeli settlers’ repeated attacks on the Palestinians and their properties in Masafer Yatta, south of the West Bank city of Al-Khalil (Hebron). The protesters urged the international community and human rights organizations to shoulder their responsibility and protect the Palestinians from the persistent Israeli attacks.

Israeli forces also attacked Palestinians who gathered in al-Ras area, west of the West Bank city of Salfit, to perform Friday prayers. Al-Ras area is threatened with seizure by Israel for the construction of a settlement outpost. More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem Al-Quds. All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land. The United Nations Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.