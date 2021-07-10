Eid Al-Adha Falls On July 20: Saudi Arabia Says

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on July 20, the country’s supreme court announced. It said the crescent moon of Dhul-Hajjah was not sighted on Friday evening, and therefore, Saturday will be the 30th day of the Month of Dhul Hajjah.

The sighting of the Crescent Moon of the month of Dhul Hajjah was not confirmed Friday evening, it said, according to RT Arabic. “Hence, Saturday is the 30th day of the month of Dhul-Qaadah, and Sunday will be the first of the month of Dhul Hajja.”

According to the announcement, Hajj will start on July 18 when pilgrims head to Mina and end on July 22. Youme Arfa, the standing on Plains of Mount Arafat, will be on July 19, and Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 20. Eid Al-Adha is one of the most important Islamic festivals held after the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Also known as the sacrifice feast, it is celebrated to honor the dedication and willingness of Prophet Abraham (AS) to sacrifice his son as an act of submission on God’s Command.