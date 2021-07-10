Mahmoud Abbas meets with Erdogan

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Palestinian Authority met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Vahdat Palace.

The head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, who is in Turkey, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Vahdat Palace in Istanbul.

Earlier, the Turkish Presidential Communications Agency had announced in a statement about the visit of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to Turkey and that he would come to Turkey on Sunday and Monday (July 11-12) at the invitation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. .

During the visit, bilateral relations will be examined and steps will be taken to develop relations between the friendly and brotherly country of Turkey and the Palestinian Authority.

In this meeting, the latest humanitarian situation in Palestine, the differences between Palestine and the Israeli regime, as well as the reconciliation between the Palestinians will be examined.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English