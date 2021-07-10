Mourning rituals planned at Imam Reza’s (AS) shrine on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Jawad (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Several programs will be held at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad, northeast Iran, to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Jawad (AS).

Sunday is the 30th day of the lunar Hijri Month of Dhul Qaadah, which marks the anniversary of the 9th Imam’s (AS) martyrdom. Mourning rituals are planned to be organized on the sad occasion at Imam Reza’s (AS) mausoleum.

They will include a special program on Saturday night, which includes a speech by senior cleric Hojjatul-Islam Nasser Rafiei, recitation of supplications, and recitation of elegies.

The keynote speaker at the mourning programs on Monday will be Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Alamolhoda.Imam Jawad (AS) is the son of Imam Reza (AS), the 8th Shia Imam. The martyrdom of Imam Jawad (AS) occurred at the age of 25 and he was buried beside his grandfather Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (AS) in Kadhimiya, north of Baghdad.