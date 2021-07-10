Tabrizi artists weave Tokyo Olympics carpet

The exquisite carpet has a size of 230 cm in 170 cm with 250 colors and 2.3 million knots in 55 rows woven by weaving masters in Tabriz in East Azarbaijan Province, northwest Iran.

The carpet can be considered a sort of Olympic Games encyclopedia since it depicts historic moments of different editions of the event.

It was woven with the intention of showcasing Iran and Azarbaijan’s handicrafts and the huge capacity of this industry in Iran, said Mohammad Aramesh, the designer and investor of the project.

He added that the carpet portrays Olympics history, Japanese symbols, participating countries, different editions of the event and influential figures related to the event.

Aramesh said that the carpet has been woven in six months by 8 weaving masters in two working shifts.

The Olympics carpet has also a digital version including 500 GB of information in both Android and IOS formats which would be publicly available for free, he stated.

Aramesh also said that the digital version of the carpet will be on sale as a non-fungible token (NFT) for the first time in the world. NFT is a type of smart contract containing digital collectibles with their copyright that can be sold digitally.

Japan’s Emperor Meiji as the founder of modern Japan, swimmer Michael Phelps as the most decorated Olympian of all time, Iran’s legendary Olympian wrestler Gholamreza Takhti and the founder of modern Olympics Pierre de Coubertin are among the figures portrayed in the carpet.

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics is the formal title of the Olympic Games to begin from July 23 in Japan.