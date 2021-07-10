Date :Saturday, July 10th, 2021 | Time : 19:32 |ID: 220873 | Print

‘Thinking in View of Quran’ to be discussed in London

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Tawheed Center in London (Students Islamic Association) will organize an online session on July 10, featuring ‘Thinking in view of the Quran’.

It said the program will be held in line with the academic and religious sessions of the center. Ibrahim Najimi and Seyyed Ihsan Shahrestani will deliver speeches in the program.

It will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time. Those willing to watch the program can refer to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3131103333.The Tawheed Center was established in 1973 by a number of Iranian students residing in London.

You might also like
Islamic Center of England celebrates Eid Al-Ghadir
London police arrest 19 for protesting against social distancing
Saudi teenager Mosaad Al-Dossary crowned FIFA eWorld Cup champion
London to Host Int’l Conference on Islamic Philosophy, Theology, Mysticism
Anti war demonstration in London
East London acid attack: When Muslims are the victims, we refuse to call it terrorism
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *