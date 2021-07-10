‘Thinking in View of Quran’ to be discussed in London

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Tawheed Center in London (Students Islamic Association) will organize an online session on July 10, featuring ‘Thinking in view of the Quran’.

It said the program will be held in line with the academic and religious sessions of the center. Ibrahim Najimi and Seyyed Ihsan Shahrestani will deliver speeches in the program.

It will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time. Those willing to watch the program can refer to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3131103333.The Tawheed Center was established in 1973 by a number of Iranian students residing in London.