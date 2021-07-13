Karbala: Quranic decoration of Lady Zaynab (S.A) shrine’s grid completed +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network: The staff working in the department of manufacturing grids and doors of the holy shrines, which is affiliated with the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, has finished manufacturing the Qur’anic decoration, which will top the new grid of the shrine of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her), which manufacture is currently underway.

The head of the department, Mr. Nazem Al-Ghurabi, stated to al-Kafeel Network: “The works of the shrine’s grid of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) are being carried out according to a work plan developed for this purpose, whether for the metal or wood parts. The Qur’anic inscription is considered one of the first parts and pieces that have been completed and formed, with the exception of gilding its letters and words, which will be implemented at a later time.”

He explained that: “The Qur’anic inscription, which is atop the golden decorative eaves of the grid, is a metal band made of copper on which the entire Surah al-Insan is written by calligrapher professor Dr. Rawdhan Bahia using the complex thuluth script.”

Al-Ghurabi stated: “The inscription is 19 cm high, 16.78 meters long and 5 mm thick. It surrounds the grid from all sides. It was cut geometrically according to each part of the surah, meaning that it was cut not vertically, but rather without affecting the meaning of the surah. The calligraphy will be colored with pure gold and its base with blue enamel.”

He concluded: “The inscription, like the rest of the parts, is characterized by its installation method, which is one of the additions that those in charge of these works have excelled in. It is an artistic and modern method that is different from the normally used methods, as it is hidden and makes it appear with the rest of the parts as one piece.”