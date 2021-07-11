More than 50 percent increase in violence against Muslims in France

SHAFAQNA- Racist attacks against Muslims in the country have increased by more than 52% by 2020, according to a government committee in France.

The French National-Consultative Committee on Human Rights said in a report: “The results of a poll among the French show that 59% of them consider Islam a threat to French identity.”

Also, 72% of respondents to the survey believed that immigrants come to France only to benefit from social protection.

The report noted that racist acts generally decreased by 22 percent in 2020, and that 888 racist acts against Muslims were recorded this year.

According to the report of the governmental committee, anti-Semitic actions also decreased by 21% in 2020, while anti-Islamic actions increased by 52% in the same year.

The report noted a dramatic increase in racist acts against Asians as the Corona epidemic erupted.

These results have been announced in the shadow of the fierce attack that Emmanuel Macron has launched against Islam and Islamic sanctities.

Despite the fact that Emmanuel Macron cut short his stance against Muslims in some of his speeches, he refused to apologize to them. Meanwhile, the embargo on French goods in Arab countries continues.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English