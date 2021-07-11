https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Ayat-Shobairi.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-11 10:54:172021-07-11 10:54:17Is it Wajib for a person who frequently doubts during Salaat to use devices or others to overcome this problem? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
Is it Wajib for a person who frequently doubts during Salaat to use devices or others to overcome this problem? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about dealing with frequent doubt (Kathir Al-Shakk) during Salaat/Salaah.
Question: If a person who frequently doubts can be saved from doubt by using Torbah with digital counter (Torbah which counts the number of Rok’ahs) or by appointing someone next to himself/herself; is this act Wajib for such a person?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: It is not necessary to save himself/herself from doubt with these devices; it is just enough to ignore his/her own doubt.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
