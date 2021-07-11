Palestine: Israel ignores UN’s request to lift siege on Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that despite UN requests and pursuits, Israel continues to blockade the Gaza Strip and turn it into a mass prison for Palestinians.

In a press statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry called on the Security Council to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities regarding the problems of the Palestinian people and to take practical steps to ensure that the Israeli regime adheres to its obligations under international law and international human rights law at the forefront of which is the need to end the war and lift the siege and the restrictions imposed that will hamper efforts to stabilize the ceasefire and rebuild the Gaza Strip.

The ministry added: “The resilient Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are incurring heavy costs for their lives, children and future generations due to the oppressive siege imposed by the occupying side, and this siege has destroyed the lives of these people and reduced the level of basic services under the pressure of war and the siege and threats of Israel.”

“Despite the dozens of reports released by Israeli, domestic, regional and international human rights organizations on the plight of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and despite UN calls for an end to the siege of the Gaza Strip, most recently by the UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and a report by the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Palestine, Israel has ignored all requests and international calls and continues to besiege the Gaza Strip and turn it into a mass prison for Palestinians in order to establish its secession from the West Bank in clear and persistent violation of international laws and UN resolutions. While Israel is more aware than any other side of the depth of the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

