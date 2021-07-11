Iraqis celebrate fourth anniversary of Mosul liberation

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi People celebrated the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Mosul from the ISIS terrorist group across the country yesterday.

In separate messages, various Iraqi officials congratulated the fourth anniversary of the victory over ISIS terrorism.

In a statement, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi stressed that the unity of Iraq is a guarantee and that the solidarity of Iraqis is the way to the prosperity and stability of the country.

Noting that the battle of Mosul upset all equations at the local, regional and international levels, he stressed that the mistakes of previous governments would not be repeated in his government.

Ammar Hakim, the head of the Iraqi National Forces Coalition, also tweeted congratulations on the occasion, saying: “We are celebrating the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Mosul from the clutches of ISIS terrorism. On this occasion, we remember the eternal sacrifices of our heroic forces in the army, the police, the popular and tribal mobilization, who all were proverbial in sacrifice and courage.”

