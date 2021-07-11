https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/46221280-ACFE-4433-BE05-8CF66715DDC1.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-11 13:54:412021-07-11 13:54:41Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine on birth anniversary of Imam Ridha (A.S)
Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine on birth anniversary of Imam Ridha (A.S)
SHAFAQNA- On the eve of the birth anniversary of Imam Ridha (A.S), different parts of the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) were decorated to prepare this holy place for the celebration.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
