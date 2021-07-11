Application for criminalization of blasphemy against Islamic sanctities in Britain

SHAFAQNA- A member of the British Parliament has called for the passage of a law intensifying punishment and criminalizing insults to Islam and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in this country.

A Muslim woman member of the British Parliament raised the issue of repeated insults to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in this country during the review of a new bill on the issue of intensifying the punishment of those who insult national symbols in Britain.

In this meeting, Naz shah emphasized that the issue of insulting religious symbols, especially the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), should be included in the context of insulting other symbols that are not allowed in Britain.

Recently, at a school in the British Batley, a teacher in the classroom showed offensive cartoons of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to students, which was followed with protests from their parents and caused a great deal of controversy on social media.

“When fanatics and racists insult our Prophet, as when Winston Churchill is insulted in Britain, our feelings are hurt because the leader of two billion Muslims in the world is insulted,” a member of the British Parliament told the Parliament session.

Naz shah stressed: “Just as the British government calls for the passage of a law to increase the punishment of those who insult the national symbols of this country, the feelings of those whose prophets are insulted must also be valued.”

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English