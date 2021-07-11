Arafat and Mina tents prepared for Hajj pilgrims+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The tents of Arafat and Mina were set up for the pilgrims of Hajj Tamattu 1442, and according to the decision of the Saudis, each pilgrim is allocated about four square meters of space in these tents.

Entry to Masjid al-Haram and holy shrines without permission has been banned since the middle of last week, and the custodians of Masjid al-Haram are preparing for the pilgrims to perform the Hajj Tamattu 1442.

As we approach the days of Hajj, the tents of Arafat and Mina have been prepared and equipped, and due to the outbreak of Corona and the need to observe the social distance between the pilgrims, the space allocated to each pilgrim in the tents of Mina and Arafat is predicted to be four square meters. This is despite the fact that in previous years, when the Hajj rites were performed with the presence of more than two million pilgrims, the space allocated to each pilgrim was one square meter.

This year, about 60,000 people living in Saudi Arabia will perform the Hajj. Of course, according to the decision of the Saudi government, 45,000 foreigners live in Saudi Arabia and 15,000 are Saudi citizens.

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English