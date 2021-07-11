Photos: 22nd Baghdad International Book Fair

SHAFAQNA- The 22nd Baghdad International Book Fair was held in the Iraqi capital from June 10 to 21, 2021 under the slogan “Al-Kitab Watan (The Book is Homeland)”.

Of course, this exhibition was supposed to end on June 20, but due to the welcome of the people, it was extended for another day and it lasted for 12 days. More than 228 publishers from 14 countries participated in the exhibition, and nearly 30 seminars and cultural meetings were held on its sidelines.

The “Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) Assembly of Iraq” from the local assemblies related to the World Assembly of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) also participated in this exhibition and presented the works of the assembly. Three Iranian publishers, “Iranian Cultural Counselor in Baghdad”, “Iranian Book and Literature House” and “Institute of Contemporary Abrar”, were also present at the exhibition, which, together, opened the National Pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hall no. 4 of the Baghdad International Exhibition Center and presented about 1,200 titles of books in the form of 13,000 volumes on religious, cultural, artistic, political, Iranian studies, etc. in Persian and Arabic to Iraqi visitors.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English