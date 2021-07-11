Date :Sunday, July 11th, 2021 | Time : 20:27 |ID: 221062 | Print

Photos: Mausoleum of Imam Jawad (A.S) in Kadhimiya

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  Sunday, July 11, is the 30th day of the lunar month of Shul Qaada, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Jawad (AS).The 9th Imam (AS) was martyred at the age of 25, after 17 years of imamate. He was buried beside his grandfather Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) in Kadhimiya, north of Baghdad.

You might also like
Photos: Continuation of pilgrims’ presence in Kadhimiya for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Musa Kadhim (A.S)
Photos: Kadhimiya on the eve of Martyrdom of Imam Kadhim (A.S)
Photos: Kadhimiya on the eve of Imam Al-Jawad's (A.S) martyrdom anniversary
Photos: Holy Shrines of Al-Jawadain (AS) received new golden doors for installation
Photos: Delegations of Britain and America had the Honor to visit the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali…
A decade for reconstructing Kadhimiya's holy shrines + Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *