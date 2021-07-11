Photos: Mausoleum of Imam Jawad (A.S) in Kadhimiya

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Sunday, July 11, is the 30th day of the lunar month of Shul Qaada, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Jawad (AS).The 9th Imam (AS) was martyred at the age of 25, after 17 years of imamate. He was buried beside his grandfather Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) in Kadhimiya, north of Baghdad.