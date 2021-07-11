Zarif condemns Slovenian prime minister’s unacceptable act

Zarif raised the issue with Borrel because Slovenia is presently the rotating head of the European Union.

The Iranian Foreign Minister condemned the unacceptable remarks by the Slovenian Prime Minister at the virtual conference of the exiled Iranian terrorist group, the so-called Mojahedeen Khalq Organization (MKO) and urged the EU to take clear stands in that respect.

The EU foreign policy chief expressed regret about the Slovenian prime minister’s move, ensuring Zarif that what had been said in that virtual conference had nothing to do with the official EU stands on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The EU officials stands are only adopted at the heads of states’ level and expressed by the head of the union, or at the ministerial level and expressed by an EU special representative, so the Slovenian prime minister’s comments are by no means expressed on behalf of the European Union, said Borrell.

In related news, the Slovenian ambassador to Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday to hear Iran’s strong objection.

She was also requested to present the Slovenian government’s explanation in that respect as soon as possible.

The Ambassador was also informed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take appropriate reactions respectively.