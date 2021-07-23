https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/4efdd2f969559e8b1c92e99f32ded48e_177.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-23 09:00:482021-07-23 10:37:12Photos: Imam Kadhim’s (A.S) holy shrine
Photos: Imam Kadhim’s (A.S) holy shrine
SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (A.S) in the city of Kadhimayn, hosts thousands of pilgrims daily from different cities of Iraq.
