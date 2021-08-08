Date :Sunday, August 8th, 2021 | Time : 06:27 |ID: 221184 | Print

Gilded mosque shines in ancient city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan +Photos

SHAFAQNA- In the heart of the ancient city of Samarkand, a Gilded mosque-school with beautiful blue mosaics shines in the desert.

The luxurious color palette of the mosque, which was completed in 1660, was a symbol of the wealth of the Silk Road city at that time.
Samarkand has been one of the most important crossings on the legendary Silk Road, the route that connected Central Asia to the Mediterranean coast, and the presence of a Gilded mosque-school was one of the important symbols of this city.

After the construction of the Gilded mosque-school, which was the last building built in Rigestan Square, this building became a symbol of the city of Samarkand.
The 17th-century gilded mosque-school are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The amazing decorative features of the dome of this building attract thousands of people to Rigestan Square every year.

A very beautiful and bright golden color that has been used to decorate the interior and exterior of this place and especially to decorate the dome of this mosque from the inside with gold has caused it to be called the Gilded Mosque-School.

Outdoor tiles and paintings with floral and plant designs are other decorations of this beautiful mosque-school.

The Gilded Mosque-School is used both as a school for educating students and for worshipers as a place of worship.

