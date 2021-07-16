Date :Friday, July 16th, 2021 | Time : 08:15 |ID: 221190 | Print

Photos: Largest museum of Islamic works in Northern Europe

SHAFAQNA- The David Museum is one of the largest Islamic collections in Northern Europe and, in addition to Islamic works, has works related to 18th century Europe and the Golden Age of Denmark, as well as a small collection of early Danish modern art.

Persian version

