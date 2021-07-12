Islamic laws on Hajj rituals: Types of Hajj

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on Hajj rituals according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Hajj Rituals: Types of Hajj

Rule 143: There are three types of pilgrimage: Tamatu’, Ifraad and Qiraan. The first is the obligation on those who reside more than 48 miles from Mecca and the other two are prescribed for those who reside within 48 miles of Mecca.

Rule 147: Hajj-ut-Tamatu’ consists of two parts; the first is called Umrah and the second Hajj. The Hajj-ut-Tamatu’ applies to the second part; however, it is obligatory to perform the Umrah before the Hajj.

