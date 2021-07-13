Date :Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 | Time : 07:53 |ID: 221255 | Print
Types of Hajj, Hajj rituals, Shia Graph

Islamic laws on Hajj rituals: Five matters which must be observed in Umrat-ut-Tamatu’

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on Hajj rituals according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Hajj-ut-Tamatu : Five matters which must be observed in Umrat-ut-Tamatu’

Rule 148: Five matters must be observed in Umrat-ut-Tamatu’: 1) Ihram must be worn at one of the Meqats which will be discussed later; 2) Tawaf round the Kaaba; 3) Prayer (Salah) after the Tawaf; 4) Sa’y between Safa and Marwah; 5) Taqseer, that is, to remove some hair of the head, beard or moustache. On completion of these five acts, one is out of the state of Ihram and all that which is forbidden during Ihram becomes lawful.

Types of Hajj, Hajj rituals, Shia GraphSource:  Hajj Rituals , Les rituels du Hajj

You might also like
GRAND AYATOLLAH SISTANI EXPRESSED HIS CONDOLENCES ON AYATOLLAH HASHEMI SHAHROODI DEMISE
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Salah Al-Jama'ah (Congregational Prayer)
Iraq PM: Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwa united Iraqis, led to victory over ISIS
Video: UN Special Representative for Iraq meets with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Eid Al-Fitr Prayer (Eid's Salah)
Ayatollah Ali Sistani - A symbol of Unity, and true representative of Imam Mahdi ( A.S) says…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *