Islamic laws on Hajj rituals: Five matters which must be observed in Umrat-ut-Tamatu’

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on Hajj rituals according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Hajj-ut-Tamatu : Five matters which must be observed in Umrat-ut-Tamatu’

Rule 148: Five matters must be observed in Umrat-ut-Tamatu’: 1) Ihram must be worn at one of the Meqats which will be discussed later; 2) Tawaf round the Kaaba; 3) Prayer (Salah) after the Tawaf; 4) Sa’y between Safa and Marwah; 5) Taqseer, that is, to remove some hair of the head, beard or moustache. On completion of these five acts, one is out of the state of Ihram and all that which is forbidden during Ihram becomes lawful.

