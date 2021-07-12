https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/desire.jpg 168 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-12 10:10:102021-07-12 10:10:10What happens to a person whose heart is dominated by worldly desires?
What happens to a person whose heart is dominated by worldly desires?
SHAFAQNA – If a person’s heart is conquered/dominated by worldly enjoyments; and lusts and inordinate desires become well-liked/loved by such a person, in another words he/she becomes totally submissive toward them, such a person considers no boundary religiously or logically for own desires anymore, such a person does not understand logical or religiously (defined) boundaries at all [1].
[1] Rasa’ele Bandegy, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Page 106.
