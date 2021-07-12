https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/alii.jpg 187 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-12 10:13:272021-07-12 10:13:27How is a society assessed by God?
How is a society assessed by God?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: Justice is the assessment tool that Allah (SWT) designated for people in order for the truth (Haqq) to be firmly established in a society. Therefore, be with God in this measure and do not oppose it [1].
[1] Mizanul Hikmah, Vol. 6, Page 78.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!