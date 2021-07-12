Date :Monday, July 12th, 2021 | Time : 10:13 |ID: 221283 | Print

How is a society assessed by God?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: Justice is the assessment tool that Allah (SWT) designated for people in order for the truth (Haqq) to be firmly established in a society. Therefore, be with God in this measure and do not oppose it [1].

