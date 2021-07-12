Lebanese Maronite Patriarch to Hariri: Mission to form government is not eternal

SHAFAQNA– While Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai has called on Saad Hariri to form a government and told him that “it is not eternal to entrust him with the task of forming a government”, some sources suggest that a cabinet may be submitted to the Lebanese presidency this week.

“Government officials do not even perform their duties formally, and despite the collapse of the situation, they still exchange their false terms and conditions with the aim of delaying the formation of the government,” Rai said in his Sunday sermon.

He added: “The phrase in the constitution about the president’s agreement with the incumbent prime minister does not mean stopping the provision of cabinet composition, just as the mission of forming a cabinet without forming a government is not eternal.”

However, Asharq Al- Awsat quoted sources close to Saad Hariri as saying that Hariri intended to break the hollow circle around the formation of the government and continued: “In the composition that Hariri intends to present to Michel Aoun, the process of having representatives from all tribes has been observed and the need for flexibility has been considered in such a way that there will be no justification for opposing it. If the president opposes, Hariri will have no choice but to step down.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English