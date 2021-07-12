Date :Monday, July 12th, 2021 | Time : 11:41 |ID: 221326 | Print

Photos: Commemoration of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Jawad (A.S) in Kadhmayn

SHAFAQNA- Believers commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Muhammad al-Jawad (A.S) yesterday and today in the holy city of Kadhmayn in Baghdad.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

