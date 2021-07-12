https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/AEEBE78E-F0D4-4DFB-8F04-9DB9154D5942.jpeg 254 450 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-12 11:41:432021-07-12 11:41:43Photos: Commemoration of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Jawad (A.S) in Kadhmayn
Photos: Commemoration of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Jawad (A.S) in Kadhmayn
SHAFAQNA- Believers commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Muhammad al-Jawad (A.S) yesterday and today in the holy city of Kadhmayn in Baghdad.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
