Possibility of banning entry to Karbala except with vaccination certificate

SHAFAQNA- The governor of Karbala has announced that he is considering banning people from entering the province, with the exception of those who hold a Coronavirus vaccination certificate.

The information office of “Nassif Jassem al-Khattabi”, the governor of Karbala and the head of the special crisis headquarters for dealing with the new generation of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in this province, issued a statement this morning (Monday) announcing that the meeting was chaired by him and attended by Maj. Gen. Ahmad Zouini, Police Commander, Sabah Al-Musawi, Director General of the Health Department, Sabah Al-Husseini, Director of Imam Hussein Medical Town, as well as the Director of Imam Hassan Hospital.

According to the statement, at the meeting of the Crisis Headquarters of Karbala province, the latest events and developments related to the Coronavirus, the general situation in the hospitals of this province, their capacity to accept current cases of the virus and the necessary programs for admission of more people in case of increase in the patients affected by the virus above the normal level, were discussed.

During the meeting, the governor of Karbala stressed the need for real and serious measures and strategic plans to deal with the Corona pandemic, noting that more efforts should be made, especially since the human resources are well-experienced.

Al-Khattabi added: “In addition to instructing the provincial administrations to complete the vaccination of their employees, we restrict the entry into the province and crowded areas, especially commercial complexes, restaurants and other places witnessing large gatherings, to holders of vaccination certificates.”

The governor of Karbala also allocated 100 million dinars (more than $ 68,500) for the purchase of special corona drugs, laboratory tests and medical equipment to support the provincial health department and the Imam Hussain (A.S) medical town.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English