Qatar Quran Radio begins broadcasting special programs ahead of Hajj

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Qatar’s Quran Radio started broadcasting special programs with the beginning of the lunar Hijri month of Dhul Hajja.

According to al-Ray website, they include both live and pre-recorded programs. Objectives of Hajj, pilgrimage to Mecca, the virtues of the first ten days of Dhul Hajja and Hajj in poems are the themes of some of the programs.

There will also be speeches and sermons by the country’s senior clerics on the 8th and 9th days of the month. Also, two live programs produced in cooperation with charity societies of Qatar will encourage people to do charity. Dhul Hajja is the twelfth month in the lunar Hijri calendar.

It is a very sacred month in the Islamic calendar, one in which the Ḥajj takes place as well as the Festival of the Sacrifice.

Dhul Hajja literally means “Possessor of the Pilgrimage” or “The Month of the Pilgrimage”. During this month Muslim pilgrims from all around the world congregate at Mecca to visit the Kaaba.

Youme Arfa, the standing on Plains of Mount Arafat and Eid Al Adha fall in this month.Eid al-Adha is one of the most important Islamic festivals held after the Hajj.

Also known as the sacrifice feast, it is celebrated to honor the dedication and willingness of Prophet Abraham (AS) to sacrifice his son as an act of submission on God’s command.