New measures planned in Iraq’s Karbala to prevent spread of Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Officials of the crisis management headquarters in Iraq’s Karbala Governorate held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the latest developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the governorate.

The governor of Karbala and medical, health and security officials attended the meeting, according to the headquarters’ statement on Monday, INA.iq reported.

The governor underlined the need for serious measures and strategic planning to counter the spread of the infectious disease.

Requiring governmental departments to vaccinate their staff, introducing restrictions on arrivals from other parts of Iraq and limiting the activities of shopping centers, restaurants and similar places was also discussed at the session.

The governor also allocated 100 million Iraqi dinars for the purchase of medicines and equipment used in preventing and containing the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the crisis management headquarters in Najaf Governorate of Iraq announced that all mosques and religious centers will be closed in the governorate until further notice.

Iraq has reported more than 1.4 million coronavirus cases and over 17,500 deaths from the disease so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 187 million and the death toll has exceeded 4 million.