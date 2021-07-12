Allama Abbas Jafri: Any unrest in Pakistan may affect whole region

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Central Secretary General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen of Pakistan (MWM), Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, while his visit to Iran said that any unrest in Pakistan may affect whole region.

He further said that geo-political demarcation of Pakistan was very important, therefore US and its allies were trying sabotage peace of this country which would harmful for entire region and we would not let them succeed in their heinous conspiracies.

Addressing to a sitting in the office of Majlis Wahadat-e-Muslimeen in Mashhad city he said “Islamic Revolution emerged in Iran as a unanimous voice of suppressed nations of entire world and It frightened USA and its allies, so they did their utmost efforts to end said revolution but pious blood of martyrs kept this revolution enhancing till yet.

He added that US lobby not only wanted to divide Iran and also Iraq, Syria and Libya but the divine leadership saved them from the conspiracies of USA and its Allies.