41 killed in Fire at Imam Hussain Hospital in Dhi Qar, Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The health department of Dhi Qar province reports the death of dozens of people as a result of a fire in a hospital in the province in southern Iraq.

The official Iraqi News Agency reported on Monday evening that a fire broke out in a special ward for people with the new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19) at Imam Hussain Hospital in the southern province of Dhi Qar, and that officials are evacuating the patients.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior issued a short statement stressing that civil defense teams are fighting the fire at the Imam Hussain (A.S) Educational Hospital in Al-Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province.

Following this, “Saddam Al-Tawil”, the director general of the health department of Dhi Qar province, in an interview with the official Iraqi news agency, stated that so far no exact details about the damage caused by the fire in the corona ward at Imam Imam Hussain (A.S) Hospital is not available.

Minutes later, however, Ammar al-Zamili, a spokesman for the Dhi Qar provincial health department, told Iraqi News Agency that a fire in the convalescent ward of the Imam Hussain Educational Hospital had killed 41 people and injured five others.

According to Al-Zamili, the Dhi Qar Health Department has declared a state of emergency in response to the fire at Imam Hussain Hospital, which was contained.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English