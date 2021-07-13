Saudi Arabia has vaccinated 50% of its population against Covid 19

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Ministry of Health announced that 50% of the country’s population has been vaccinated against Covid 19.

The ministry announced that the distribution of the second dose of Corona vaccine to eligible people in all age groups has resumed.

The Saudi Ministry of Health stated that 50% of the population of the country has received the first dose of corona vaccine and announcing that the first and second doses of corona vaccine are available for all age groups.

Muhammad Al-Abdel Ali, spokesman of the Ministry of Health Noting that more than 19.5 million people in the country have received the corona vaccine since the start of the vaccination process and said: Earlier this year, some people became indifferent to the corona, and this led to an increase in the number of patients on Eid al-Fitr.

