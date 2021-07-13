Number of fire victims in Imam Hussain Hospital increases to more than 110 dead and injured

SHAFAQNA- The health department of Dhi Qar province reported an increase in the number of victims of a fire in a hospital in the center of the province in southern Iraq to more than 110 dead and injured.

The health department of Dhi Qar province in the south of the country announced before noon today (Tuesday) that the number of victims of the fire in Imam Hussain (A.S) Educational Hospital in Nasiriyah, the capital of this province, has increased to 64 dead.

According to the Dhi Qar provincial health department, the fire that broke out last night in the special ward for people with the new generation of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Imam Hussain (A.S) Hospital in Nasiriyah, also left 50 injured.

Meanwhile, the official Syrian News Agency (SANA) quoted a source in the Dhi Qar provincial health department as saying that the number of victims of the fire at Imam Hussain (A.S) Hospital in Nasiriyah had risen to 110 as of this morning, where 77 of them have been identified so far. However, the identities of another 33 people have not yet been identified due to severe burns on their bodies.

It should be noted that following the fire in Imam Hussain (A.S) Hospital in Nasiriyah, “Mustafa Al-Kazemi”, the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, held an extraordinary meeting this morning with the presence of a number of ministers, officials and security commanders. During it, it was decided that a government investigation would be launched to find out the causes of the fire, and that a government team consisting of some ministers and security commanders would immediately go to Dhi Qar province to follow up on the measures taken.

Other decisions taken at the meeting included the suspension and detention of the director of Imam Hussain Hospital, along with the director general of the health department and the head of the civil defense department of Dhi Qar province, for interrogation as part of a government investigation, ordering all Iraqi government ministries to send Immediate medical assistance and relief to the province, immediate measures to register the victims of the incident as martyrs, sending the wounded in critical condition abroad and announcing public mourning.

