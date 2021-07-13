Is Age Important In Divine Appointment of Prophets And Imams?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that one day a follower of the eighth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha (AS) asked: My Mowla, if anything happened to you, who must we refer to? Imam Ridha (AS) replied: To my son Abu Ja’afar (the ninth Shia Imam, Al-Jawad (AS)). That man was surprised by this reply because Imam Jawad (AS) was a child and that man saw him as very young for that purpose. Imam Ridha (AS) realised from that man’s face and his doubtful looks that he does not believe Imam’s (AS) saying and told that man: O’ man, Allah (SWT) sent Isa ibn Maryam (AS) as a prophet and introduced him as the custodian of a Divine Religion while he was much younger than my child Abu Ja’afar [1].

[1] Kashful Qummah, Vol. 2, Page 353.