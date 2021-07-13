Pilgrims reception centers in Mecca inspected ahead of Hajj

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has inspected the pilgrims reception centers for Hajj season this year in Mecca. Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdelfattah Bin Suleiman Mashat said that the ministry had identified three mechanisms for receiving pilgrims.

The first mechanism includes those who arrive at the centers by buses approved by the ministry in coordination with the Hajj companies, then pilgrims permits are verified and the smart card “Shayir” is read, then pilgrims will be transported by buses to the Grand Mosque to perform the arrival tawaf, Saudi Gazette reported.

The second mechanism includes pilgrims arriving at the centers by buses from Hajj companies, after the completion of their reception procedures they will be transported to the Grand Mosque by buses approved and authorized by the ministry to perform the arrival tawaf.

The third mechanism is allocated to those who arrive at the reception centers individually by private cars, after the completion of their reception procedures will be transported to the Grand Mosque by buses approved and licensed to perform the arrival Tawaf.