Date :Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 | Time : 16:21 |ID: 221509 | Print

Photos: ‘Free Zakzaky’ peaceful protest march held in Kaduna, Nigeria

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: ‘Free Zakzaky’ peaceful protest march was held in Kaduna, Nigeria.

 

You might also like
Iran President: Some pursue discord among Muslims; Buhari: I will punish culprits of the incident
Shia Nigerians rally despite government’s restrictions +Photos
COVID-19 hits Kaduna prison, Sheikh Zakzaky's wife tested Positive
Terror attack rocks Nigeria
Nigerian forces opened fire on Zakzaky supporters in the ceremony of Prophet Muhammad's(PBUH) birth anniversary + Photos
Photos: Political life of Sheikh Zakzaky
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *