Date :Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 | Time : 18:20 |ID: 221531 | Print

Latest news of fire in Imam Hussain Hospital in Nasiriyah Iraq; Increasing the number of casualties / announcing public mourning and arresting several officials

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Flames erupted at Imam Hussain Hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah this morning, killing more than 100 people, according to official figures. Public mourning has been announced in Iraq and three officials have been arrested.

The official Iraqi News Agency (INA) announced on Monday evening that a fire broke out in a special ward for people infected with the new generation of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) at the Imam Hussain Hospital in the southern province of Dhi Qar, and the authorities are evacuating patients.

First, the death toll was announced 58. An hour after the accident, the official Syrian news agency quoted a source in the Dhi Qar provincial health department as saying that the number of victims of the fire at Imam Hussain (A.S) Hospital in Nasiriyah had risen to to 110 this morning. So far, 77 of them have been identified, however, the identities of another 33 have not yet been identified due to severe burns on their bodies.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Sri Lanka forces Muslims to cremate COVID-19 victims
Manchester Mosque amazed people on Facebook by asking them if they need hot meal
Muslim family’s voluntary service touches UK village
Saudi Ministry of Health: 74 percent reduction in deaths after first dose of Corona vaccine
Number of fire victims in Imam Hussain (AS) Hospital increases to more than 110 dead and injured…
Saudi Arabia recorded highest number of Corona cases in Mecca
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *