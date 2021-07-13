Date :Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 | Time : 23:31 |ID: 221546 | Print

Governor of Najaf: All roofed quarantines and treatment facilities for Corona patients to be closed

SHAFAQNA- The governor of Najaf announced the evacuation and closure of roofed quarantines and ready-made barracks belonging to Corona patients in the province.

Today (Wednesday), Luay al-Yassiry, Governor of Najaf, accompanied by Rezvan Al-Kandi, Head of the Provincial Health Center, Hashem Al-Karaawi, Deputy Head, and Rashid Kermasheh, Head of the Provincial Civil Defense, participated in a press conference and stressed the readiness of quarantine and care facilities for Corona patients in the hospitals with concrete structures in Sadr Medical Town, Al-Amal and Al-Hakim Hospitals.

He further called on the central government and the Ministries of Health and Finance to take action to open a German hospital as soon as possible.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

