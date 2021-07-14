How can the believers achieve salvation?

SHAFAQNA – The one who protects himself/herself from impurities achieves salvation, and the one who approaches any inadmissible act will not reach own goals; i.e. prosperity and salvation. Of course it must be known that whatever the prosperity and salvation of a person and the society depends on, is (related) to practice of the commands of the religion; otherwise just naming (claiming) has no use, because what is valuable is the truth itself and not claiming it. In fact the one who calls himself/herself a Muslim, but with a dark inside and ugly behaviour waiting for the angel of prosperity, is exactly like the ill person who puts doctor’s prescription next to himself/herself and expects to get well. And with such a thought, definitely will not reach the goal [1].

[1] Ta’aalim-e-Islam, Allamah Tabatabaie (RA), Page 40.