Islamic Laws on Hajj Rituals: Meqats For Wearing Ihram

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on Hajj rituals according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Hajj Rituals: Meqats/Miqats for wearing Ihram

There are special places designated by the sacred rules of Islam for wearing Ihram. It is incumbent on the pilgrim to wear Ihram there. There are nine such places, each of which is called Meqat :

Thul Hulaifah which is situated near Medina. It is the Meqat for the people of Medina and all those who wish to perform the pilgrimage travelling from Medina. As a matter of caution, it is preferred that Ihram be worn, if possible, in the local Mosque known as Masjidu-sh-Shajarah. It is insufficient, though, to wear it outside, except for ladies in menstruation or the like.

