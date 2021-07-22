Date :Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 | Time : 13:41 |ID: 221620 | Print
Types of Hajj, Hajj rituals, Shia Graph

Islamic Laws on Hajj Rituals: Meqats For Wearing Ihram

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on Hajj rituals according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Hajj Rituals: Meqats/Miqats for wearing Ihram

There are special places designated by the sacred rules of Islam for wearing Ihram. It is incumbent on the pilgrim to wear Ihram there. There are nine such places, each of which is called Meqat :

Thul Hulaifah which is situated near Medina. It is the Meqat for the people of Medina and all those who wish to perform the pilgrimage travelling from Medina. As a matter of caution, it is preferred that Ihram be worn, if possible, in the local Mosque known as Masjidu-sh-Shajarah. It is insufficient, though, to wear it outside, except for ladies in menstruation or the like.

Types of Hajj, Hajj rituals, Shia Graph

Source: Hajj Rituals , Les rituels du Hajj

You might also like
Al-Jabbar, God, Allah, Beautiful names of God, Shia Graph Beautiful Names of God: Al-Jabbar (Photo)
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Ihya' (Revival)
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s important Fatwa on mourning ceremony of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Muharram 1442 AH
Beautiful Names of God: Al-Baseer (Photo)
Interview: Hamed Alkhafaf explains about Grand Ayatollah Sisitani's significant role in the religious and political Arena
Iraq PM: Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwa united Iraqis, led to victory over ISIS
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *