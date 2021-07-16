Islamic laws on Hajj rituals: Ihram procedure

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on Hajj rituals according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Ihram procedure : Three Obligations for Ihram

First: Niyyah

That is, the pilgrim makes up his mind to perform what is obligatory on him by way of Umrah and Hajj to attain proximity to Allah. If he does not know all the ceremonies in detail, he must establish the intention generally. In such a case, it is obligatory that he knows what is required of him gradually, by referring to the Manual, or by checking with a learned person he trusts.

Second: Talbiyah

That is, to utter the following: “Labbaik, Allahumma labbaik, labbaik, la sharika laka labbaik”., meaning (Here I am! at Your service, O Lord! Here I am! at Your service, You have no partner. Here I am at Your service). It is highly recommended to add the following: “Innal hamda wanni’amata laka wal mulk, la sharika laka”. It is permissible to add “labbaik” and say, “la sharika laka labbaik”., meaning (All the praise is Yours, so is the bounty, and to You belongs the property; there is no partner to You. Here I am! at Your service).

Third: Wearing ihram garments

After taking off all that which is not permitted to wear ihram, it is obligatory to wear the two pieces of ihram. Children are exempt from this rule as they can delay wearing Ihram till Fakh, if they take that route. Apparently, there is no certain way of wearing them. So, one can wear one of the pieces of cloth around the waist in whatever way he wishes and place the other piece over the shoulders, or use it as a robe. However, as a matter of precaution, the two pieces should be worn in the traditional way.

Source: Hajj Rituals , Les rituels du Hajj