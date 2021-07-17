Date :Saturday, July 17th, 2021 | Time : 06:47 |ID: 221629 | Print
Types of Hajj, Hajj rituals, Shia Graph

Islamic laws on Hajj rituals: Prohibitions during Ihram

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on Hajj rituals according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Hajj Rituals: Prohibitions during Ihram

Ihram is established by Talbiyah or what is considered of its kind, [see Rule 182] despite the Niyyah to wear Ihram. Once Ihram is worn twenty five things become forbidden:

Hunting. Sexual union. Kissing a woman. Touching a woman. Looking at a woman and flirting with her. Masturbating. Reciting Nikah. Wearing perfume. Wearing sewn clothes by men. Wearing antimony (Surma). Looking in the mirror. Wearing shoes, slippers or socks. Outrage (Fusouq). Quarrelling. Killing insects found on humans, [such as lice]. Beautifying oneself. Applying oil. Removing hair from the body. Covering the head, for males, or dipping one’s body in water, even for females. Covering of the face by females. Sheltering in the shaded place for males. Bleeding one’s body. Cutting nails. Extracting tooth, according to some scholars. Carrying arms.

Source: Hajj Rituals , Les rituels du Hajj

