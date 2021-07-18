Date :Sunday, July 18th, 2021 | Time : 09:18 |ID: 221632 | Print
Islamic laws on Hajj rituals: Tawaf

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on Hajj rituals according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Hajj Rituals: Tawaf

In Umrat-ut-Tamatu, the second obligation is Tawaf. If a pilgrim deliberately abandons it, his Hajj, shall be null and void, irrespective of whether or not he was aware of the rule governing the matter. Delaying its performance could be materialized in a way that it would no longer be possible to perform it, as it would be time for the devotional stay in Arafat. Thus, the Umrah will be invalid. Apparently, the Ihram will also be invalidated. [And as a rectifying measure], reverting to Hajj-ul-Ifraad is not sufficient, although one should do so, as a matter of precaution. In both the situations, it is obligatory to repeat the Hajj in the following year.

Conditions of Tawaf

There are certain matters relating to the proper execution of Tawaf

First: Niyyah

Tawaf is invalid, if there is no intention to perform it for the purpose of attaining closeness and obedience to Allah.

Second: Taharah from urine and excrement

If one performs Tawaf despite such uncleanliness, whether deliberately, out of ignorance, or inadvertently, Tawaf is invalid.

