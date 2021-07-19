Islamic laws on Hajj rituals: Tawaf prayer

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on Hajj rituals according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Hajj Rituals: Tawaf prayer

The third obligation in Umrat-ut-Tamatu’ consists of two Raka’s to be said after Tawaf. It is performed like Fajr (dawn) prayer/Salaat except that the worshipper has the option to say it aloud or in a whispered way. It is obligatory to say it close to Maqam Ibrahim (A.S). Evidently, it must be said at its rear. If it is not possible to do so, one may say it on any of its both sides in addition to saying it far from the Maqam but at its rear. If this is not possible, any of the two is sufficient. However, if this is not possible, then one may, as a matter of precaution, say it anywhere in the Mosque, and as close to the Maqam as possible. This is so when the Tawaf is obligatory, but when it is optional, one may pray anywhere in the Mosque.

Rule 327: If a person deliberately fails to say Tawaf prayer, his Hajj is invalid.

Rule 328: The prayer must be said immediately after Tawaf, that is to say, there must not, generally speaking, be a gap between the Tawaf and the prayer.

Source: Hajj Rituals , Les rituels du Hajj