Islamic laws on Hajj rituals: Obligations of Sa’y

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on Hajj rituals according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Hajj Rituals: Obligations of Sa’y

This is the fourth obligation in Umrat-ut-Tamatu’. In Sa’y too, intention to seek nearness to Allah is obligatory but there is no obligation to cover the private parts, [although exposing one’s genitals in a public place is not allowed], or for Taharah from urine or excrement, although it is preferable (al-awla) to be Tahir during Sa’y.

Rule 333: Sa’y is to be performed after Tawaf and its prayer. If it is performed before the Tawaf or prayer, it is obligatory to repeat it after performing both. As for the one who forgets to perform Tawaf, but recalls after performing Sa’y, the rule has already been set out.

Source: Hajj Rituals , Les rituels du Hajj