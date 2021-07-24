Islamic laws on Hajj rituals: Taqseer

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on Hajj rituals according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Hajj Rituals: Taqseer

It is the fifth obligation in Umrat-ut-Tamatu’. What is in Sa’y is that it must be embarked on with the Niyyah of al-qurbah. It is materialized by cutting some hair of the head, beard or moustache. Evidently, it is not enough for Taqseer to be recognized as valid that one merely plucks out hair. As it is widely held (alal mashhoor), it be accepted by cutting the nails of hand or foot, as an alternative. However it should, as a matter of precaution (alal ahwat), not be performed independent of cutting the hair first.

French

Les rituels du Hajj: Le Taqçîr

Il est le cinquième acte obligatoire de la `Omrah de tamatto`. Cet acte doit être accompli dans l’intention de s’approcher d’Allah (qorbah) et d’être sincère (Kholûç). Il consiste à couper des cheveux de la tête ou des poils de la barbe ou des moustaches. Et selon “la précaution”, il faut éviter de remplacer la coupe de cheveux ou de poils par l’épilation. Mais selon “la position juridique connue”, on peut se contenter de couper des ongles des doigts ou des orteils (au lieu des cheveux et des poils). Toutefois, “la précaution” commande de ne pas opter pour cette dernière procédure au détriment de la première.

Source: Hajj Rituals , Les rituels du Hajj