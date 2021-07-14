Eid Al-Adha prayers to be held at Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem al-Quds will host Eid al-Adha prayers next week, the Mufti of the city said.

Sheikh Muhammad Hussein said the congregational prayers of Eid will be held on Tuesday, July 20, starting at 6:20 AM local time, Amad.ps website reported.

He urged those willing to attend the prayers to observe the health protocols in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The cleric also called on the well-to-do to sacrifice animals and help the needy on the day of Eid.

Eid al-Adha is one of the most important Islamic festivals held after the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

Also known as the sacrifice feast, it is celebrated to honor the dedication and willingness of Prophet Abraham (AS) to sacrifice his son as an act of submission on God’s command.