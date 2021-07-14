Date :Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 | Time : 16:31 |ID: 221662 | Print

Eid Al-Adha prayers to be held at Al-Aqsa Mosque

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem al-Quds will host Eid al-Adha prayers next week, the Mufti of the city said.

Sheikh Muhammad Hussein said the congregational prayers of Eid will be held on Tuesday, July 20, starting at 6:20 AM local time, Amad.ps website reported.

He urged those willing to attend the prayers to observe the health protocols in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The cleric also called on the well-to-do to sacrifice animals and help the needy on the day of Eid.

Eid al-Adha is one of the most important Islamic festivals held after the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

Also known as the sacrifice feast, it is celebrated to honor the dedication and willingness of Prophet Abraham (AS) to sacrifice his son as an act of submission on God’s command.

You might also like
Video: Beautiful scenes of snowfall in Al-Aqsa Mosque
Tear gas used by Israeli forces against Palestinian worshipers at Temple Mount+ Video
Pray for Palestine this Ramadan, Union of Muslim Scholars says
Pro-Israeli Saudi blogger cursed by annoyed Palestinians in Jerusalem al-Quds+ Video
Israel bars Palestinians who spit at Saudi blogger, from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque
Glorious Eid Al-Adha prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *