https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/36.jpg 467 960 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2021-07-14 16:57:01 2021-07-14 16:57:01 Photos: Peaceful protest in Karana and Sanabis demanding political rights, release of prisoner of conscience